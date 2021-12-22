Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,910 shares of company stock worth $7,861,219. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

