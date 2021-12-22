Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

