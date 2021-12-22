Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.