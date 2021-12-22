Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $82.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.