Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 799 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

TFX opened at $321.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.63 and a 200 day moving average of $371.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.