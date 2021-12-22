Grand Central Investment Group Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Grand Central Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

