Grand Central Investment Group Trims Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Grand Central Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the quarter. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

