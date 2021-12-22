Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.