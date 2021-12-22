Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 3,111 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

