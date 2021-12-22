Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

