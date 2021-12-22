Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,680 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $57,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

