Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 439 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

NSC stock opened at $285.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $229.52 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.