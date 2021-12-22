Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 122 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $519.36 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

