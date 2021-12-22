Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,810 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

