Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This represents a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

