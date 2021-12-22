Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.