Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 38,000 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Meritor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

