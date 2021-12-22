Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Assurant by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

