Canacol Energy Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.