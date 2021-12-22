Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.