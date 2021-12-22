Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

