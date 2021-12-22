Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading 2% Higher

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 154,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 124,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$43,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,788,408.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

