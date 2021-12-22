Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $260.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average is $253.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

