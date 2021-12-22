Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NICE by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

NICE opened at $297.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

