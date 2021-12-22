COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) Trading Up 14%

Shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) were up 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.26.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.