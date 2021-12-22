Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €28.88 ($32.45) and last traded at €28.82 ($32.38). 182,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.78 ($32.34).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.80) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.29) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.47).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.85.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.