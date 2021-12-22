Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

