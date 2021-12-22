Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

