Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $3,539,980. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.