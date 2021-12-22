Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after buying an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after buying an additional 286,945 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

