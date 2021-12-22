Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $24.60

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $16.70 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $673.09 million, a PE ratio of 139.17 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

