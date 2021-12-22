Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $24.60

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VITL opened at $16.70 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $673.09 million, a PE ratio of 139.17 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.