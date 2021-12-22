Fractal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $162,365.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $162,365.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.44 or 0.08128543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.60 or 0.99977301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

