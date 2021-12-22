Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Target Price at C$75.00

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

RBA opened at C$78.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

