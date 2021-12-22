Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.