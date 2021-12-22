$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

PAHC stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,340,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

