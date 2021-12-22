CNB Bank Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

