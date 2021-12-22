Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

