Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 106,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe stock opened at $557.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

