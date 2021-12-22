Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 297.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

