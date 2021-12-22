Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

