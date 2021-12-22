Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.12 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

