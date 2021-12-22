Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 2.6% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

