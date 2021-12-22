Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

