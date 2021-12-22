Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 7,860 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.29 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.