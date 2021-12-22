Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

