Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 495.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 191.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

NYSE:EXP opened at $161.04 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

