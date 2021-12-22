Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 119.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $641.67 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.21. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.