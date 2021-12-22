WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,969,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

