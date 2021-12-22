B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 948 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,206 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

