Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

TLRY stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

